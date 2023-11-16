Israeli foreign minister vows no ceasefire until Hamas goes down

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has told his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin that Israel won’t agree to hold fire in the Gaza Strip until it defeats Hamas and brings home hostages held by the radical group, Newz.az reports.

"There will be no ceasefire until our abductees return home and we topple the Hamas regime! I clarified these things to the Irish foreign minister who came today to visit Israel," Cohen said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

