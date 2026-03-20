Israeli-linked arms factory set ablaze in Czech Republic - VIDEO

Several buildings at the site—operated jointly by a Czech firm and Elbit Systems—were destroyed in an early morning attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Elbit Systems is a major supplier of land and air weapons used by the Israeli military in conflicts including those in Gaza and Iran.

An underground group calling itself “The Earthquake Faction” claimed responsibility for the incident.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the group said the site was central to the European operations of Israel’s largest weapons producer and declared that it had been targeted deliberately.

BREAKING: 'The Earthquake Faction' launches by setting ablaze Elbit's Israeli weapons manufacturing centre in the Czech Republic.



The site was built to "service the global expansion of Israel's biggest weapons producer".



No one was harmed, but photos show the site destroyed. pic.twitter.com/uU31RdFQUZ — The Aftershock (@The_Aftershock_) March 20, 2026

Czech police said on X that they are investigating the incident and are examining what they described as a possible terrorist link.