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Israeli-linked arms factory set ablaze in Czech Republic - VIDEO

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Israeli-linked arms factory set ablaze in Czech Republic - VIDEO
Source: Screen grab (News.Az)

A facility connected to Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has been set on fire in the Czech Republic, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

Several buildings at the site—operated jointly by a Czech firm and Elbit Systems—were destroyed in an early morning attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Elbit Systems is a major supplier of land and air weapons used by the Israeli military in conflicts including those in Gaza and Iran.

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An underground group calling itself “The Earthquake Faction” claimed responsibility for the incident.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the group said the site was central to the European operations of Israel’s largest weapons producer and declared that it had been targeted deliberately.

Czech police said on X that they are investigating the incident and are examining what they described as a possible terrorist link.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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