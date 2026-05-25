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Israel warns Tyre residents to flee ahead of imminent strikes

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Israel warns Tyre residents to flee ahead of imminent strikes
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The Israeli military has issued an urgent evacuation warning to residents in southern Lebanon’s major coastal city of Tyre and its surrounding areas, signaling that heavy airstrikes are imminent.

The threat came via a public warning posted to social media platform X by Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesperson. The military explicitly warned civilians that staying in close proximity to locations tied to the Lebanese militant group could prove fatal, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

"Anyone present near Hezbollah elements or facilities, infrastructure, or combat means exposes their life to danger," Adraee wrote, instructing residents to immediately move away from potential targets.

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The warning has triggered widespread panic in the historic port city and neighboring villages, as families scramble to pack belongings and flee further north to escape the looming bombardment.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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