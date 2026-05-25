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Israel drops phosphorus munitions on forests of Lebanon's Qlailah

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Israel drops phosphorus munitions on forests of Lebanon's Qlailah
Source: AP

Israeli aircraft dropped incendiary phosphorus missiles on the forests of the Qalila municipality, southern Lebanon, causing fires in citrus groves and agricultural lands, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Phosphorus missiles ignite upon contact with oxygen, and their use in populated areas is widely condemned.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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