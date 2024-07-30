Israeli military announces completion of Khan Yunis operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the completion of its operation launched on July 22 in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the IDF noted that the 98th Division has concluded its activities, which included eliminating over 150 “terrorists”, dismantling “terror” tunnels, and seizing weapons, News.Az reports.Additionally, five Israeli hostages abducted on October 7 were rescued during a joint IDF and Israeli Security Agency (ISA) operation, said the statement.The IDF also reported conducting targeted raids in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the elimination of a “terrorist cell” within a Hamas military structure. “Continued operations in Tel al-Sultan led to the removal of “terrorists” who posed a threat to the troops,” it added.

News.Az