Israeli military strikes dozens of Hamas targets in Gaza

The Israeli Air Force struck over 50 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the army’s press service said, News.Az reports.

The targets included booby-trapped buildings, units of armed radicals and rocket launchers.In addition, dozens of radicals were killed and several booby-trapped buildings were defused in the area of the southern enclave city of Rafah over the past day.The army also continues to fight in the area of Shejaiya in eastern Gaza."Since the start of IDF operational activity in the area of Shejaiya, IDF troops have eliminated approximately 100 terrorists, dismantled more than 100 terrorist infrastructure sites, and located large amounts of weapons," the press service concluded.

News.Az