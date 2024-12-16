Israeli military strikes military sites in Syria’s Tartus – VIDEO

An explosion from alleged Israeli airstrikes on weapons depots in the Syrian coastal area of Tartus, early December 16, 2024. Screenshot: X

Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted military sites in Syria’s coastal Tartus region on late Sunday, with a Syrian war monitor describing the attacks as “the heaviest strikes” in the area in more than ten years.

“Israeli warplanes launched strikes” targeting a series of sites, including air defense units and “surface-to-surface missile depots,” says the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in what it says were “the heaviest strikes in Syria’s coastal region since the start of strikes in 2012,” News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Footage posted to social media shows a huge explosion.

