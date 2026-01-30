Israeli model and actress Tal Berkowitz dies in car crash at 41

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli model and actress Tal Berkowitz was killed in a car accident at the age of 41, Israeli media reported. The fatal collision occurred at the Telalim junction in Israel’s Negev region and involved a private vehicle and a truck.

Berkowitz was in Israel to celebrate her mother’s birthday when the accident took place, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her brother, Gil, was seriously injured and is currently being treated in intensive care at Soroka Medical Center.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Emergency services arrived quickly at the scene, and firefighters worked to extricate Berkowitz from the wreckage. Despite resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Born in Kiryat Tivon, Berkowitz began her career in Israeli ballet and later performed with the Bat-Dor dance troupe. Between 2006 and 2007, she appeared on the satirical game show Paprazzi. She later moved to London to study acting and pursued an international modeling career.

In her personal life, Berkowitz was previously in a high-profile relationship with singer Eran Zerbib. She married an American businessman in 2020, though the couple later divorced. Most recently, she appeared on the Romanian edition of MasterChef, where she adhered to kosher dietary rules.

News.Az