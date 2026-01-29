Japanese government car ran at 130 kph in fatal crash in Tokyo

An analysis of vehicle data showed the car was moving at more than twice the area’s legal speed limit of 60 kph, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The vehicle, driven by a contracted worker, is believed to have run a red light and struck another car without braking.

Police said they plan to question the 69-year-old driver once he recovers from injuries, as part of a possible investigation into dangerous driving resulting in death and injury.

The crash involved six vehicles and occurred about 30 seconds after the official Cabinet Office of Japan car left the Prime Minister's Office on Jan. 22, according to an investigative source.

The government car, which was carrying two male passengers in their 50s in the back seats, likely entered the intersection 68 seconds after the traffic light had turned red, the source said.

The vehicle that was struck by the government car then collided with a taxi and other vehicles, including a garbage truck. The taxi also hit the truck. A 32-year-old taxi passenger suffered fatal injuries in the chain collision.

Police initially reported that eight people were injured in the accident but later revised the figure, confirming that six people sustained injuries.