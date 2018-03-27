Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized with fever

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to a hospital with a fever, local media have reported.

Netanyahu’s symptoms include high fever and coughing and are apparently due to complications of a streptococcal throat infection, a correspondent for the Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

He is reportedly undergoing additional tests on the advice of his doctor.

Dr. Ariel Berkowitz, a specialist at the Haddassah Hospital in Jerusalem, said that Netanyahu did not get enough rest to recover from an illness he suffered two weeks ago, according to Israeli media.

News.Az

News.Az