Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized with fever
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to a hospital with a fever, local media have reported.
Netanyahu’s symptoms include high fever and coughing and are apparently due to complications of a streptococcal throat infection, a correspondent for the Israeli daily Haaretz reported.
He is reportedly undergoing additional tests on the advice of his doctor.
Dr. Ariel Berkowitz, a specialist at the Haddassah Hospital in Jerusalem, said that Netanyahu did not get enough rest to recover from an illness he suffered two weeks ago, according to Israeli media.
News.Az