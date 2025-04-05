Israeli PM to talk tariffs with US President on Monday

Israeli PM to talk tariffs with US President on Monday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on Monday to discuss recently announced tariffs with U.S. President Donald Trump, four Israeli officials and a White House official said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The impromptu in-person visit could mark the first by a foreign leader to meet with Trump and try to negotiate a deal to remove tariffs.

Netanyahu's office has not confirmed the visit, that would also include discussions on Turkey's growing influence in neighbouring Syria, Iran and Israel's war against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, one of the officials said.

News.Az