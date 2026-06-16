Corey Feldman hospitalized after in-flight medical emergency

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"Stand by Me" actor Corey Feldman was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency during a cross-country flight to Los Angeles, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

The 54-year-old former child star was met by paramedics upon arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on June 15, according to his publicist, who confirmed the incident to USA TODAY on Monday night.

Feldman was subsequently admitted to a hospital, where he is resting overnight while awaiting the results of an MRI scan.

Prior to the medical incident, the "Goonies" actor had shared photos from his travels in the Midwest on June 15. A day earlier, he participated in the 40th-anniversary tour event for "Stand by Me" at The Chicago Theatre, appearing alongside fellow cast members Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton.

Speaking to People magazine in an interview published in March, Feldman reflected on his enduring bond with his former co-stars.

"We have this instant connection and it's there. The camaraderie is there; the jokes are there. We have so much fun," Feldman said.

"But there's this looming thing hanging over us," he added, referring to late costar River Phoenix and director Rob Reiner, who was killed alongside his wife, Michele Reiner, in their home in December.

"The movie is called 'Stand By Me,' and there’s four of us," Feldman said. "We can’t stand by River, because he’s not here. Now with Rob missing too — I'm sorry, I'm going to get a little emotional — but I was so hoping that he would be able to join us for this."

News.Az