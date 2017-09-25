Israel’s Israir to launch flights to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israir Airlines and Tourism will carry out flights to Baku, the Israeli company’s CEO Uri Sirkis said at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture

The flights will be carried out from Tel Aviv to Baku starting from Oct. 2, three times a week, as part of tourist packages.

Sirkis and Samadov noted the importance of flights for mutual increase in tourism turnover.

At the end of the meeting, the parties also agreed on mutual activity in the field of marketing.

News.Az

