Israel's PM convenes meeting with security authorities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned a meeting with the participation of the country's heads of key security agencies to discuss the situation around the Gaza Strip, News.azreports.

The meeting is attended by Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi and other high-ranking defense chiefs.

Note that a combined attack was launched against Israel yesterday morning. From the beginning, a massive bombardment of rockets began from the Gaza Strip, followed by militant infiltration by land, water and air.

