Israel’s US ambassador backs Netanyahu, criticizes legal system in interview

Leiter, a longtime Netanyahu ally who served as his chief of staff at the Finance Ministry, was appointed ambassador in November 2024, just ten days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration. While he has frequently taken a hard line against international critics of Israel, this was his most direct intervention in Israel’s internal politics to date.

The ambassador said it was outrageous that Netanyahu had to appear in court while leading a war. “He was in court the week that he was planning the operation in Lebanon. Over what accusation? That we ordered submarines from Germany and why was it from Germany and not from elsewhere? And these are all trumped-up charges. It has to stop.”