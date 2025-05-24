Israel’s US ambassador backs Netanyahu, criticizes legal system in interview
Dr. Yechiel Leiter (Photo: Screenshot)
Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political opponents and his legal challenges in an interview with the conservative American YouTube channel PragerU, released on Saturday.
Leiter accused law enforcement of trying to “break” Netanyahu, slammed the opposition for spreading “horrible things,” and said the left was leveling “blood libels” against the prime minister, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
“There is nothing more malicious and malevolent than to level such charges at the prime minister,” said Leiter, referring to claims that Netanyahu is prolonging the war in Gaza for political reasons.
“I’ve known the prime minister for 40 years. He's a sensitive man who cares about people. What kind of insanity is that? How they dare say something as malicious as that? He wants the war to end in victory because he carries the weight of the Jewish people on his shoulders.”