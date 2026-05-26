Pakistan backs China’s AI initiative as both sides seek stronger technology cooperation

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Pakistan has expressed support for China’s proposal to establish a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, describing the initiative as an important step toward promoting international collaboration in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

The support was announced in a joint statement issued after Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China, News.az reports.

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According to the statement, both countries agreed to expand cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, digital economy development, scientific innovation, information and communications technology, finance and advanced research.

Pakistan said it views the proposed international AI organization as a practical mechanism for promoting responsible development of artificial intelligence and improving global governance in the sector. Islamabad also pledged to work closely with Beijing to strengthen international cooperation and policy coordination related to AI technologies.

The agreement reflects growing efforts by both countries to diversify bilateral cooperation beyond traditional infrastructure and energy projects into high technology sectors that are expected to shape future economic growth.

China and Pakistan also agreed to increase personnel training programs and enhance cooperation in innovation related industries. Beijing reaffirmed its commitment to providing 3,000 training opportunities for Pakistani citizens between 2025 and 2029.

Officials from both countries stressed the importance of ensuring stable industrial and supply chains while promoting technological progress that can benefit economic development and improve living standards.

The latest commitments underscore the increasing role of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in China Pakistan relations as both countries seek to strengthen their positions in emerging technologies and innovation driven industries.

News.Az