Yandex metrika counter

Istanbul to host World Tourism Forum

  • World
  • Share
Istanbul to host World Tourism Forum

Two former British foreign secretaries and a Zuckerberg will be among the speakers at the World Tourism Forum in Istanbul later this month.

Randi Zuckerberg, the CEO and founder of Zuckerberg Media and a former Facebook director, will address the forum, as will Jack Straw and David Miliband -- both foreign secretaries under Tony Blair’s premiership.

The forum will be held from Feb. 16 to 18. “The forum’s Global Meeting in Istanbul will host a large number of industry executives, investors and public authorities from all over the world,” the group said on its website.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      