Istanbul to host World Tourism Forum

Two former British foreign secretaries and a Zuckerberg will be among the speakers at the World Tourism Forum in Istanbul later this month.

Randi Zuckerberg, the CEO and founder of Zuckerberg Media and a former Facebook director, will address the forum, as will Jack Straw and David Miliband -- both foreign secretaries under Tony Blair’s premiership.

The forum will be held from Feb. 16 to 18. “The forum’s Global Meeting in Istanbul will host a large number of industry executives, investors and public authorities from all over the world,” the group said on its website.

News.Az

