Italian ambassador to Congo dies in attack on UN convoy

The Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed on Monday in an attack on a United Nations convoy in the east of the country, DW reports.

Italy's Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that a policemen travelling with him was also killed in the attack.

The envoy, Luca Attanasio, "died of his wounds" after gunmen opened fire on a convoy of the UN's World Food Program (WFP) near Goma, officials told reporters.

"The Congolese Armed Forces are combing to find out who the assailants are," the Congolese army said, according to AFP.

The unidentified attackers were attempting to kidnap UN personnel, local media reported.

The attack reportedly took place at around 10:15 a.m. local time north of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, where armed groups have spread violence for decades.

Attanasio had been in post since early 2018.

News.Az