Italian Chamber of Deputies postpones discussion on TAP project until next week

The Italian Chamber of deputies has postponed discussions on TRANS Adriatic pipeline project (TAP), Report informs citing Italian press.

Thus, the current Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conti can explain "the intentions of the authorities regarding the construction of the gas pipeline" and the prospects for the implementation of its infrastructure only next week.

Initially, it was supposed that Giuseppe Conti will answer the questions of deputies about the TAP project at 15: 00 today (17:00 Baku time).

Notably, the initiative to speak with explanations was first put forward by the party "Forward, Italy" with the support of the movement "Five stars".

During Conte's bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in the summer of this year, he called the TAP project "strategic work in the direction of energy supplies to Italy and the Mediterranean."

