Italian embassy to resume work in Kyiv

The Embassy of Italy in Kyiv will reopen after Easter, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said, News.Az reports citing Corriere della Sera.

“We were the last to leave Kyiv and will be one of the first to return,” the Italian minister said.

He stressed that this is another gesture of support for the Ukrainian people, a concrete way to confirm that diplomacy must win.

“In the coming days, all the checks necessary for moving to Kyiv will be carried out, everything should be done in a safe environment and in coordination with other European partners,” Di Maio added.


