Italian rescuers race to free injured cave explorer

Rescue teams in Italy’s Piedmont region are working to save a 62-year-old speleologist trapped more than 130 feet (40 meters) underground after being struck by falling rocks. The accident occurred on Sunday during an outing in the Abisso Paperino cave near Ormea, Cuneo province.

Medical teams have reached the man, who sustained a head injury, and are treating him in a heated tent set up inside the cave. Rescuers have used explosive charges to widen narrow sections of the cave to safely carry him to the surface, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Despite his injuries, officials report that the explorer remains in stable condition. The Abisso Paperino cave, which extends 170 meters (557 feet) underground, is known for its complex structure, making the rescue particularly challenging.

