Four Azerbaijanis killed in Azov drone attack returned home - MFA

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The bodies of four Azerbaijani citizens killed in a drone attack on cargo vessels in the Sea of Azov have been repatriated to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

According to the ministry, the remains of the victims were returned to the country on 10 June, News.Az reports.

"The bodies of four Azerbaijani citizens who lost their lives in an unmanned aerial vehicle attack on cargo vessels in the Sea of Azov were returned to their homeland on 10 June," the ministry said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of our compatriots who perished in this tragedy," it added.

News.Az