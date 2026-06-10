Why the EU and South Korea are locking arms on global security

Why the EU and South Korea are locking arms on global security

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The European Union and South Korea are radically tightening their security and economic ties, warning that stability in Europe and the Indo-Pacific are now officially inseparable.

At the 11th EU-South Korea Summit in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung announced a major step forward: the launch of negotiations for a Security of Information Agreement. This pact will allow the two powers to safely share highly classified intelligence for the first time, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The urgency behind the move is clear. Von der Leyen pointed directly to North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine as proof that regional conflicts are blending into global threats. "Our security is more interconnected than ever," she noted, praising Seoul's continued support for Ukraine.

President Lee echoed the sentiment, noting that rising international uncertainties require immediate bilateral defense cooperation. He also called on the EU to maintain pressure on North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Beyond military defense: Tech and energy take center stage

The summit wasn't just about traditional defense; it marked a massive push for economic resilience and technological sovereignty. The leaders agreed to establish a new competitiveness partnership and launched a high-level economic dialogue to protect sensitive technologies, safeguard critical raw materials, and manage the rise of artificial intelligence.

Key breakthroughs from the summit include:

The Digital Trade Agreement: A landmark pact signed to supercharge e-commerce, streamline data flows, and integrate the two massive digital economies.

The Green Energy Push: A new high-level energy dialogue focusing on joint ventures in hydrogen, offshore wind, and next-generation nuclear energy, including small modular reactors (SMRs).

As Council President Antonio Costa summarized, the alliance is a stand against global chaos: "We cannot allow any state to use military aggression to threaten the peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of any country."

News.Az