Sweden files espionage charges against man linked to Russia

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Swedish prosecutors have charged a 34-year-old man with attempted espionage for Russia, alleging that he offered highly classified information obtained through his work linked to Sweden’s Armed Forces to Russian intelligence services.

According to Sweden’s Prosecution Authority, the suspect travelled to Moscow in November 2025 and met representatives of Russia’s security and intelligence services, including the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (GRU), News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

“The suspect previously worked within the Swedish Armed Forces and, through that role, had access to information of very high security value,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement.

Prosecutors allege the man attempted to disclose the information in exchange for protection from Swedish authorities and the prospect of obtaining Russian citizenship.

The man is also being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in a separate investigation.

According to Swedish broadcaster SVT, the alleged offense was committed in Moscow in December 2025 and remains under investigation.

Authorities have released few details about the case, citing secrecy restrictions and the complexity of the investigation.

“It is a complex investigation involving a difficult-to-investigate crime,” Ljungqvist said.

News.Az