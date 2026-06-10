US targets China- and Hong Kong-based firms with Iran-related sanctions

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The U.S. government announced on Wednesday that it is imposing sanctions on 11 individuals and entities, including several in China and Hong Kong, for aiding weapons procurement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian military.

Nine of those designated were China- and Hong Kong-based individuals ​and companies that facilitated the ​procurement of weapons for Iran's military, and ‌a ⁠Hong Kong-based company operating within Iran’s clandestine banking network, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets ​Control said ​in ⁠a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The U.S. State Department also designated two ​companies and individuals based in ​ Iran ⁠and Belarus in connection with Iran's conventional arms-related activities, Treasury ⁠said.

News.Az