Hikmet Hajiyev says Middle Corridor gains significance as Middle East tensions rise

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The Middle Corridor is undergoing a profound transformation from a transportation route into a strategic geo-economic system linking Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia and beyond, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said while addressing the annual Trans-Caspian Forum via video link.

Hajiyev noted that, given the escalation of the conflict in the Gulf region and the Middle East, the Middle Corridor has gained additional significance, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"One of the key components of the Middle Corridor is the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway. A critical dimension of this connectivity architecture is also its linkage with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region," he said.

"In this context, the emerging Zangezur corridor is increasingly viewed as a strategic segment of the Middle Corridor. It has the potential to strengthen East-West connectivity while reinforcing Azerbaijan's direct link to Türkiye and the wider European region," Hajiyev added.

News.Az