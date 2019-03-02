Italian senator remembers Khojaly genocide at parliament`s plenary session

Chairman of Italy-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group in the Italian parliament senator Stefano Lucidi has commemorated the Khojaly genocide, AZERTAC reported.

Addressing the parliament`s plenary session, Lucidi said many ethnic Azerbaijanis were killed in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict. "613 civilians were massacred and many others were taken hostage in Khojaly."

According to Lucidi, Human Rights Watch described Khojaly genocide as the largest and most terrible massacre in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

News.Az