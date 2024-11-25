Italy and Japan agree to strengthen military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy and Japan signed an agreement on Monday to enhance defense cooperation, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The Acquisition and Cross-Service Agreement (ACSA) was signed in Rome by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya, according to the Italian Defense Ministry.“The signing of the ACSA, an instrument aimed at facilitating acquisitions, supplies, exchanges in the military field and to promptly mobilize aid in case of emergencies and natural disasters, marks not only a strengthening of our operational capabilities, but also a significant contribution to regional and global stability,” Crosetto said of the new pact.The deal will enable Italy to optimize its armed forces’ resources and respond quickly to global challenges, including addressing humanitarian crises, managing natural disasters, and ensuring the security of international trade routes.Crosetto also expressed his confidence in the long-term impact of the collaboration, saying: “I am convinced that this collaboration will contribute not only to the growth of our respective defensive capabilities, but also to the creation of a positive and lasting model of international cooperation.”

