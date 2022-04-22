Italy announces additional aid for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian will send an additional 200 million euros in aid to Ukraine, the Italian fiancé minister announced Thursday, News.Az reports citing the newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

Daniele Franco touched upon the recovery plan for Ukraine.

“Another issue that will come up is recovery, someone in the meetings talked about the Marshall Plan for Ukraine,” the minister said.

“The meetings of the International Monetary Fund and various forums touched upon issues which are now extremely relevant, from the economic consequences of the Ukrainian crisis to inflation,” France added.

News.Az