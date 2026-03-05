Italy closes embassy in Tehran, moves personnel to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rome is temporarily shutting down its embassy in Tehran and relocating staff to Azerbaijan, according to Italy's foreign minister.

“We have decided for security reasons to temporarily close our embassy in Tehran, and move the personnel to Baku,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani tells journalists at the Senate, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

His spokesman confirms the closure to AFP but stresses Italy “has not broken off diplomatic relations.”

News.Az