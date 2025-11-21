Italy closes Google probe over personal data practices after remedies adopted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s competition authority announced on Friday that it has closed a probe into Google’s use of personal data, following the tech giant’s adoption of corrective measures.

The investigation, launched in July 2024, examined whether Google’s consent requests to users for connecting to its services could be considered misleading or aggressive commercial practices, with incomplete or unclear information provided to users, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Google will now update its consent request to provide clearer and more accurate information regarding the implications of user consent for personal data usage,” the Italian antitrust authority said.

The changes also clarify the range and volume of Google services where consent may involve the combination or cross-use of personal data.

The closure of the probe highlights Google’s compliance with regulatory expectations in Europe concerning transparency and fair handling of user data.

