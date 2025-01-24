Italy considers partnership with Starlink amid security concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

A potential deal between Elon Musk's Starlink and Italy’s national space agency has raised concerns about security risks, but the agency’s leader is working to alleviate these fears, News.az reports citing The Washington Times .

On Thursday, Italian Space Agency head Teodoro Valente said any deal with Starlink would be safe. He added that fears over data security are misplaced, pointing out that a Starlink deal would include carve-outs for a nationally owned security apparatus.“There should be no potential security risks in the event that the Italian government decides to use the Starlink constellation,” an ASI spokesperson told The Washington Times. “This situation would be ensured by the crucial factor that all security elements would be nationally owned, as pointed out by other experts as well.”A potential deal between Starlink and ASI has been rumored for weeks and intensified after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with representatives from several foreign tech companies, including Mr. Musk’s SpaceX.ASI is considering using Starlink’s satellite technology to bolster communications among its federal agencies. Opponents of such a deal point to a possible conflict between Starlink’s satellites and the European Union’s IRIS2 constellation.The IRIS2 is intended to deliver secure communications for EU governments and their agencies but has experienced delays. The project, intended to launch in 2026, is now expected to start in 2031.That has forced Italy to look elsewhere for its satellite needs, according to ASI. Mr. Valente said that any partnership ASI enters, or any domestic satellite program, would not compete with IRIS2 but would complement it.A deal between ASI and Starlink could have significant political ramifications, providing a connection between the country’s space program and a close adviser to President Trump, namely Mr. Musk. Hence, the pact could bring Italy closer to the U.S. and away from the EU.

News.Az