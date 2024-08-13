Italy declares 'red alert' in 22 cities due to extreme heat wave

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy is preparing for another extreme heat wave, with the Health Ministry issuing a "red alert" for 22 cities nationwide, indicating the highest risk level due to rising temperatures, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

This warning, set to take effect on Wednesday, comes after 19 cities, including the capital Rome, were placed under the same alert level today.The red alert designation indicates severe health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.The ministry stressed that the high temperatures are expected to persist throughout the week, urging residents to take precautions against the potentially dangerous heat.In Rome, where the mercury reached a scorching 43C (109F) at midday, locals and tourists alike sought refuge from the oppressive heat.Visitors to the historic city were seen cooling off in the waters of the Barcaccia Fountain near the Spanish Steps, a popular tourist hotspot.To alleviate the discomfort of those waiting in long lines to see Rome's iconic landmarks, such as the Colosseum, large fans and portable tents were set up to provide shade and a breeze.Meanwhile, restaurants and cafes throughout the capital have taken additional measures to keep their patrons comfortable, installing misting systems over outdoor seating areas to help combat the relentless heat.

News.Az