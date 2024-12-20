Italy fines OpenAI €15 million for privacy violations in ChatGPT data use

Italy's privacy watchdog, Garante, has fined OpenAI €15 million ($15.58 million) after concluding an investigation into the use of personal data by the ChatGPT application.

The authority, known as Garante, is one of the European Union's most proactive regulators in assessing AI platform compliance with the bloc's data privacy regime, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The Garante said it found OpenAI processed users' personal data "to train ChatGPT without having an adequate legal basis and violated the principle of transparency and the related information obligations towards users".OpenAI had no immediate comment on Friday. It has previously said it believes its practices are aligned with the European Union's privacy laws.Last year the Italian watchdog briefly banned the use of ChatGPT in Italy over alleged breaches of EU privacy rules.The service was reactivated after Microsoft-backed OpenAI addressed issues concerning, among other things, the right of users to refuse consent for the use of personal data to train algorithms.

