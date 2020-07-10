Italy likely to extend state of emergency, says PM

A state of emergency declared in Italy in response to the coronavirus crisis looks likely to now be extended beyond 31 July, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said.

Mr. Conte said that, based on the situation in the country, it was "reasonable" to "continue the coronavirus emergency".

He said that the measure was put in place to keep the virus under control.

"Not everything has been decided yet, but [it is conceivable that] we will go in this direction," he added.

A state of emergency gives regional authorities additional powers to implement procedures to help restrict the spread of the virus. These might include travel restrictions, the closure of public spaces, and a ban on public gatherings.

