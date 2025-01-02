Italy's Tajani summons Iranian ambassador over Sala case

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I have instructed the Secretary General of the Farnesina (foreign ministry) to summon the Iranian Ambassador to Rome", Tajani wrote on X."The meeting will take place at 12"."The Government, since the first day of Cecilia Sala's arrest, has worked incessantly to bring her back home and we expect all her rights to be respected."Until her release, Cecilia and her parents will not be left alone", the deputy premier and foreign minister wrote.Sala, a 29-year-old Il Foglio freelance correspondent and Chora News podcaster, was arrested on December 19 and has been charged with breaching Islamic law.She is currently detained in solitary confinement in Tehran's Evin prison.Italy on Wednesday asked Tehran for "total guarantees on the condition of detention of Cecilia Sala" and for the "immediate release" of the Italian journalist in a verbal note which the Italian foreign ministry, through the Italian Ambassador to Tehran Paola Amadei, delivered to the Iranian government as part of the work carried out by Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, with Premier Giorgia Meloni, Justice Minister Carlo Nordio and Cabinet Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, to reach a quick and positive solution to the case.

