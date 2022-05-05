Italy will provide Ukraine with air defense systems and mortars LP

The Italian authorities intend transfer to Ukraine air defense systems, mortars and ammunition, Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

According to Guerini, it is also planned to supply Kyiv with communication devices, personal protective equipment and survival kits.

The minister said that the Italian authorities have developed two interdepartmental decrees that determine the type and number of military systems and means that are supposed to be transferred to Ukraine.

Guerini noted that the technical details of providing assistance to Ukraine are classified.

