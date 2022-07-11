Italy's gas supply from Gazprom down

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian energy company Eni S.p.A. announced on Monday that PJSC Gazprom has once again decreased the gas supply to Italy, News.az reports citing AFP.

Eni said the Russian provider will drop its deliveries to approximately 21 million cubic meters per day, compared to around 32 million cubic meters per day on average for the last few days.

Gazprom already cut gas exports to Italy by around half in June, down from 63 million cubic meters per day. Earlier today, Nord Stream AG stopped the gas flow to its pipeline from Russia to Germany for maintenance work expected to last until July 21.





News.Az