Italy’s planned mega-bridge to Sicily sparks US concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s plan to build the Strait of Messina Bridge, a €13.5 billion ($15.7 billion) suspension bridge connecting the mainland to Sicily, has drawn objections from the United States.

The Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, considered classifying the bridge as a “strategic security infrastructure project” to count toward NATO defense spending commitments agreed at the June summit in The Hague. NATO members pledged to spend 5% of GDP on defense and security-related investments by 2035, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker warned European allies against including projects like bridges without military value in their defense spending calculations.

Italy’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry clarified that the bridge is fully state-funded and NATO resources will not be used. The project remains controversial domestically and now faces scrutiny on an international level.

News.Az