It’s been six days since we are here, we're stating our demands: Peaceful protester (VIDEO)

“It’s been six days since we are here, we're stating our demands,” said the founder of Re-Azerbaijan, Adnan Huseyn, who is participating in the ongoing protests near Azerbaijan’s Shusha district, in an answer to the chief editor of News.Az Ulviyya Zulfikar’s question on “as a protester here from the very first day, how is the situation here right now.”

Mr. Adnan emphasized that the number of people is growing: “It’s been six days since we are here, we're stating our demands. We are demanding for the ecological terrorism to end, Armenia to stop illegally exploiting our natural resources.”

“We are also demanding to stop destroying the ecology and nature of Azerbaijan, demanding for the Russian peacekeepers to let us hold the needed monitoring and we're demanding for their Commander General Volkov to come and meet us to answer our questions and provide us with the assistance needed to hold monitoring,” said Mr. Adnan.









