Jake Paul dwarfed by Anthony Joshua in heavyweight showdown ahead of December fight

Jake Paul insists his brand — and boxing career — will only grow stronger despite being visibly outsized by former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua during their first face-off on Friday.

The pair met in Miami ahead of their December 19 Netflix-streamed, eight-round heavyweight bout, and the size difference immediately became a talking point. Joshua, standing at 1.98m (6’6), towered over Paul, who is listed at 1.85m (6’1), News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Still, the YouTuber-turned-boxer expressed confidence, predicting a shock victory reminiscent of Buster Douglas’s historic 1990 knockout of Mike Tyson.

“I’m here to shock the world,” Paul said. “People say I’m delusional. No one thinks I’m going to win — so join the list and be ready to be shocked.”

Under the agreed terms, Joshua — who typically weighs around 250 pounds — will be limited to 245 pounds for the fight. Paul, meanwhile, usually enters the ring at cruiserweight, around 200 pounds. The matchup has raised eyebrows across the boxing community due to the significant physical disparity.

Despite that, Paul believes his speed, angles, and movement will create problems for Joshua.

“He’s one of the best heavyweights ever,” Paul said. “But fighting a smaller man is harder for a heavyweight. I just have to avoid that one shot. I know I can pick him apart.”

The fight will mark Joshua’s return to the ring following a fifth‑round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024 and subsequent elbow surgery.

The 36-year-old stressed that he is taking Paul seriously.

“You can’t underestimate anyone. After a year out, I’ve realigned a lot. I’ve got my focus back,” Joshua said.

“I need to cut him up. I need to break him up and hurt him. That’s what we do.”

Joshua carries a professional record of 28–4 (25 KOs), while Paul enters the bout at 12–1, including an eight‑round decision over 58‑year‑old Mike Tyson in 2024 — a fight that drew over 72,000 spectators at AT&T Stadium.

The December clash at Miami’s Kaseya Center is expected to generate massive attention as Paul steps into the ring against a full-fledged heavyweight for the first time.

News.Az