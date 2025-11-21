Stranger Things season 5: Release date, cast, and what’s coming in the final chapter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stranger Things returns for its fifth and final season on November 26, 2025, marking the end of Netflix’s blockbuster sci-fi saga after a three-year break.

For the first time, the series will be released in three parts, and fans in the U.S. will also get a chance to watch the finale on the big screen through a limited theatrical release on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Netflix has confirmed a staggered rollout for the final season:

Volume 1: 4 episodes — November 26, 2025

Volume 2: 3 episodes — December 25, 2025

Final Episode: December 31, 2025

All episodes drop at 8 PM ET.

This release strategy marks a significant shift for Netflix as it builds anticipation toward the series conclusion.

Season 5 reunites the show’s core cast:

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Cara Buono.

New additions this season include Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and Linda Hamilton, adding fresh dynamics to the story.

Set in the fall of 1987, one year after the events of Season 4, Hawkins is still reeling from the catastrophic opening of the Rifts. The group reunites with a singular mission: find and kill Vecna.

According to the official synopsis, the threat has grown darker and more dangerous. Vecna has disappeared, and the government has imposed a military quarantine over Hawkins while intensifying its hunt for Eleven — forcing her back into hiding.

As the anniversary of Will Byers’ disappearance approaches, an ominous sense of déjà vu hangs over the town. The final battle looms, promising the most intense confrontation in the series’ history. The heroes will need the entire party together, one last time.

Netflix has already released the first five minutes of Season 5 on YouTube, offering fans an early look at the drama awaiting them.

