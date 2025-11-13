Jalen Brunson exits early with ankle injury as Knicks fall to Magic - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson left Wednesday night’s 124-107 loss to the Orlando Magic after suffering an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.

Brunson was driving to the basket with under two minutes remaining when he drew a foul but fell awkwardly under the rim, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

His right ankle rolled sharply as he attempted to maneuver around Wendell Carter Jr., leaving him in visible pain.

Jalen Brunson headed to the locker room with an apparent leg injury at the end of Magic-Knicks. pic.twitter.com/ik7IBFvacm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 13, 2025

Despite the injury, Brunson remained on the court long enough to shoot his free throws, but moments later, after committing a quick foul, he walked off the court and headed straight to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

The Knicks have not yet provided an update on Brunson’s condition.

Brunson finished with 31 points and six assists in the loss for the Knicks, which marked their first defeat at home so far this season. Further specifics of Brunson’s injury were not known immediately after the game.

"He turned his ankle, that's all I know," Knicks head coach Mike Brown said after the game.

The Magic led nearly the entire way on Wednesday night, and took a 20-point lead into the locker room at halftime. Franz Wagner with 28 points and nine rebounds, and Desmond Bane added 22 points and eight assists.

The Magic lost star Paolo Banchero early due to a groin injury. It's not clear exactly what happened, but Banchero left the game midway through the second quarter and didn't return. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley didn’t have an update on Banchero’s condition after the game, and said only that he’d be evaluated again when the team gets back to Florida. The Magic host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, before flying out to Houston for a matchup with the Rockets on Sunday. Banchero’s status for both of those games is unknown.

Banchero finished with 4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the game, which was taking place on his 23rd birthday. He played just 12 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to go with Brunson's 31-point performance. They were the only starters to hit double figures for the Knicks. Landry Shamet added 11 points off the bench, and Josh Hart finished with 10 points.

The Knicks, who were on a five-game win streak before the loss, will host the Miami Heat on Friday.

News.Az