Malcolm Brogdon agrees to one-year deal with New York Knicks

Free-agent guard Malcolm Brogdon has reached a one-year agreement with the New York Knicks, his agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation announced, News.Az reports, citingESPN.

Entering his 10th NBA season, Brogdon, a former Sixth Man of the Year, gives the Knicks key backcourt depth and reserve playmaking. Brogdon is expected to have a rotation role for new coach Mike Brown this season, and joins Landry Shamet as signings on one-year deals to help round out the Knicks' roster.

Brogdon, 32, averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in a career-low 24 games last season for the Washington Wizards. Although he averaged career-worst 29% on 3-pointers last season, Brogdon shot 43% on 3-pointers from 2022-23 to 2023-24 and ranked fourth in 3-point field goal percentage from 2022-23 to 2023-24 among players with at least 300 3-point attempts during that span.

Brogdon won the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year and 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year and is one of two players to win both awards in a career, along with Mike Miller.

Brogdon has played for the Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics over the last three seasons. He split his first six NBA seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

News.Az