Japan Airlines expands fleet renewal with 17 more Boeing 737-8s

Japan Airlines (JAL) said on Wednesday it plans to buy 17 more Boeing 737-8 aircraft to refresh its fleet.

The order adds to a 2023 announcement that the company would buy 21 of the 737-8 planes to replace Boeing 737-800 aircraft serving mainly domestic routes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

JAL also said it plans to introduce 11 Airbus A321neo aircraft to replace Boeing 767s, primarily on routes to and from Haneda Airport.

In the international market, JAL said it plans to introduce 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft and 20 Airbus A350-900 planes.

