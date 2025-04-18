Japan and US patrol Okinawa after sexual assaults
AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi
U.S. soldiers participated in a joint nighttime patrol with Japanese officials and local residents in Okinawa on April 18, in response to recent sexual assault cases involving American servicemen.
The United States has around 54,000 military personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on the southern island of Okinawa, and their behaviour has long angered locals, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
A 21-year-old US Marine was charged with rape in June last year, three months after Okinawa prosecutors had charged a 25-year-old US soldier for allegedly assaulting a girl under 16.