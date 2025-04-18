Japan and US patrol Okinawa after sexual assaults

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. soldiers participated in a joint nighttime patrol with Japanese officials and local residents in Okinawa on April 18, in response to recent sexual assault cases involving American servicemen.

The United States has around 54,000 military personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on the southern island of Okinawa, and their behaviour has long angered locals, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A 21-year-old US Marine was charged with rape in June last year, three months after Okinawa prosecutors had charged a 25-year-old US soldier for allegedly assaulting a girl under 16.

In the first such joint operation since 1973, participants walked along a downtown street dotted with restaurants, bars and music clubs in the vicinity of a US airbase on the night of April 18. The US military, which proposed the patrol, said in a statement it reflects “our continued commitment to partnership, accountability and mutual respect”. It will contribute “to the safety and trust that are essential to the strength of the US-Japan alliance”, said Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and Okinawa Area Coordinator. The patrol is scheduled to continue until the early hours of the morning. Rules about how to treat crimes committed by US military personnel are stipulated in the Japan-US Status of Forces Agreement. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said when he took office in October that he wanted to review the rules. The 1995 gang rape of a 12-year-old girl by three US soldiers in Okinawa prompted a major backlash – with calls for a rethink of the 1960 pact allowing the United States to station soldiers in Japan. The joint patrol also comes as Tokyo and Washington continue efforts to strengthen their alliance, partly in response to China’s military build-up.

