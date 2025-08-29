Japan braces for another day of severe heatwave

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has forecast extreme heat on Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius or higher.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said heatstroke alerts have been issued for 22 of the country's 47 prefectures, from Kanto through Kyushu, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A daytime high of 37 degrees Celsius is forecast in Takamatsu City, and 36 degrees in locations including the cities of Osaka, Nagoya and Kurume, the JMA said.

Temperatures are likely to rise to 35 degrees Celsius in places including central Tokyo, and the cities of Saitama, Fukui and Kofu.

Weather officials said the mercury may rise even higher to dangerous levels on Saturday and Sunday from the Kanto-Koshin region to the western region of Kinki, urging people to continue to take precautions to prevent heatstroke.

News.Az