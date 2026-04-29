Japan Airlines trials humanoid baggage handlers at Haneda airport - VIDEO

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Humanoid robots are set to begin handling baggage at a major Japanese airport in an experimental trial aimed at easing severe labour shortages and coping with record passenger demand.

Japan Airlines will deploy the robots at Haneda Airport starting in May, where they will assist with moving luggage and cargo on the tarmac. The trial is planned to run through 2028 as part of a broader effort to automate ground operations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The robots, developed by Chinese robotics firm Unitree Robotics, are designed to perform physically demanding tasks such as transporting baggage onto conveyor systems and assisting with aircraft turnaround operations.

Officials say the initiative is intended to reduce pressure on airport workers as Japan faces both a sharp rise in inbound tourism and a shrinking workforce driven by its ageing population.

Japan Airlines will trial humanoid robots for baggage handling and aircraft cleaning at Tokyo's Haneda Airport starting in May, citing workforce shortages and rising tourist numbers pic.twitter.com/XJ9ImcN3UO — Reuters (@Reuters) April 29, 2026

Japan’s tourism sector has rebounded strongly, with millions of visitors arriving in recent months, adding strain to already stretched airport services.

While robots will take on repetitive and physically intensive roles, airport operators emphasized that critical functions such as safety checks and operational oversight will remain human-led.

The experiment reflects a wider trend in Japan’s transport and logistics sectors, where companies are increasingly turning to automation to maintain efficiency amid long-term demographic challenges.

News.Az