Russia says it downed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones overnight - VIDEO

Russia says it downed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones overnight - VIDEO

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Russia said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones in a coordinated overnight attack spanning multiple regions.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that a total of 98 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down between the night of April 28 and April 29, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

According to the statement, the drones targeted several areas across Russia, including the Astrakhan, Volgograd, Rostov, and Saratov regions, as well as Crimea.

Officials said all intercepted aerial objects were fixed-wing UAVs, describing the incident as a large-scale attack carried out by Ukrainian forces.

The ministry did not provide information on potential damage or casualties from the attempted strikes.

News.Az