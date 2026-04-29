Nigerian troops kill 18 militants in northeast operations

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Nigerian troops have killed at least 18 militants in coordinated operations in the country’s northeast, according to the military, as security forces step up efforts against long-running insurgencies in the region.

The Nigerian Armed Forces said the operations took place across parts of Borno State, where troops targeted militant hideouts and supply routes in joint missions supported by air force units and local auxiliaries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Military spokesperson Sani Uba said 11 militants were killed in one area of the Bulabulin forest and seven more in another operational axis, as forces continued clearing suspected insurgent enclaves.

The campaign is part of ongoing efforts to weaken armed groups linked to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, which have waged a violent insurgency in the region for years.

Authorities said air support played a key role in surveillance and precision strikes, while follow-up operations are continuing to track fleeing fighters.

The northeast conflict has displaced millions over nearly two decades and remains one of Nigeria’s most persistent security challenges.

News.Az